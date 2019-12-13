Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bloodhound car chases land speed record dream
After successful trials in the South African desert, the Bloodhound car will now target 800mph. It's been running up to now with only a jet engine aboard. When it goes for the land speed record (currently 763mph), the vehicle will be powered additionally by a rocket.
The BBC had exclusive access to the Bloodhound team in November as it ran the car beyond 500mph.
A film covering this time - Bloodhound: Chasing the Land Speed Record - is being broadcast on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News.
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-50786703/bloodhound-car-chases-land-speed-record-dreamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window