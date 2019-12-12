Media player
What lies underneath Antarctica's ice sheet?
Fly over a new map that renders the Antarctica with all its ice removed and what you see is just the underlying rock.
A project called BedMachine Antarctica produced the new map, filling in the many gaps where we don't have direct radar measurements of the bed.
Image courtesy of BedMachine, University of California at Irvine, and the British Antarctic Survey.
12 Dec 2019
