David Bellamy on the interview that started his TV career
Botanist and broadcaster David Bellamy has died aged 86, the Conservation Foundation he formed says.
London-born Bellamy, who became a household name as a TV personality, scientist and conservationist, died on Wednesday, according to the foundation.
11 Dec 2019
