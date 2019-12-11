David Bellamy on the interview that started his TV career
David Bellamy on the interview that started his TV career

Botanist and broadcaster David Bellamy has died aged 86, the Conservation Foundation he formed says.

London-born Bellamy, who became a household name as a TV personality, scientist and conservationist, died on Wednesday, according to the foundation.

