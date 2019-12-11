'I lost my leg to a volcano'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I lost my leg to a volcano'

Speaking after the volcanic eruption in New Zealand, William Pike talks about his experience of a similar event.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Dec 2019