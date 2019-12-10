Media player
Greenland melt 'increases flood risk'
Greenland is losing ice seven times faster than it was in the 1990s. The assessment comes from the Imbie group - an international team of polar scientists who've reviewed all the satellite observations over a period of 26 years. They researchers say Greenland's contribution to sea-level rise is now tracking the more pessimistic projections for future change. Team co-leader Prof Andy Shepherd spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
10 Dec 2019
