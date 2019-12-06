Greta at UN climate change talks - one year apart
At last year's United Nations climate change talks, not many people knew who Greta Thunberg was.

But in the last 12 months, her school strikes have inspired millions to do the same and to call for more action on climate change.

Now the teenager is back, for this year's Conference of the Parties (COP) in Madrid.

The BBC has followed her journey from the beginning.

