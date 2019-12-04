Spotting seals from the sky

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How drones can help with counting seals
The seal population on the Farne Islands off Northumberland, is growing, with the number of seal pups hitting an all time high of over 2,700.
Now the National Trust rangers who keep track of the animals are using drones to help count the islands' seal population in a safer and less disruptive way.
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window