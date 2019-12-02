The man who took wind power to another level

Video

Henrik Stiesdal has been thinking about wind turbines since he was a teenager and now he wants to take the next big step.

Henrik thinks offshore wind farming, using floating turbines, is the key and he talked to the BBC's Freya Cole about his vision.

Produced by the BBC's Stephen Hounslow, filmed by Helene Daouphars and edited by Franz Strasser.

Climate Defenders is a five-part series highlighting people who lead the battle to protect the planet from rising temperatures.