Earth observation is big winner at budget meeting
The European Space Agency has a new budget to expand the Sentinel satellite system. Research ministers have given the organisation a bumper increase in funding to develop a further six spacecraft systems. Their sensors will describe a range of climate variables - from levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to the height of Antarctic ice. Josef Aschbacher is the director of Earth observation at Esa. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
28 Nov 2019
