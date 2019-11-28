Media player
€14.4bn budget agreed for European Space Agency
New Earth observation satellites and missions to the Moon and Mars have been approved by Europe's research minsters. The projects will be carried out by the European Space Agency. Its director general, Jan Wörner, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos after the Space19+ meeting in Seville, Spain.
28 Nov 2019
