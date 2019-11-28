Can Europe's most polluted sea be saved?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can Europe's most polluted sea be saved?

The waters of the Black Sea are so contaminated, some parts have turned green. But scientists say there could still be hope for its future.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Nov 2019