Can Europe's most polluted sea be saved?

Video

The Black Sea is so contaminated, it has turned green in some parts.

The sea was treated as Eastern Europe's dustbin for decades, with heavily polluted rivers flowing everything from rubbish to raw sewerage and even illicit drugs into its waters. This summer, Ukrainians were warned not to swim in the Black Sea.

The BBC's Jonah Fisher has travelled across Eastern Europe and joined a research vessel to see if the Black Sea can be saved.