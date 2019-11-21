Media player
Europe is developing a lunar lander spacecraft
The European Space Agency is working on a concept for a robotic lunar lander. It would fly in the mid-to-late-2020s. It would use the proposed Moon space station, Gateway, as a halfway point. The lander could go down to the surface to deliver cargo to astronauts but also return samples for onward return to Earth. This animation illustrates how the concept would work. Video courtesy of Esa.
21 Nov 2019
