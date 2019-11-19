Ranulph Fiennes: We need to act on climate change

Video

Witnessing the effect climate change has had on animals and humans in the Arctic has led writer and explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes to fully support environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

“In the 1970s I was designing man-haul sledges which were a little bit waterproof in case there was a canal.

“Now we are designing canoes which can be hauled every now and again,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, adding that people can now canoe to the Pole instead of man-hauling.

Sir Ranulph said that he would not support violent action and it was important for old and young people to come together to push for “sensible carbon behaviour".

