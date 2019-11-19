Attenborough on plastic: People have shown they care

Media player
Attenborough: People have shown they care about plastic pollution
Plastic pollution poses a "vile" threat to the natural world, but the response has been encouraging, renowned broadcaster Sir David Attenborough has said.
"In a way, it's a bit of a litmus test to see whether the population care about this sort of thing, and people do," he told the BBC.
19 Nov 2019
