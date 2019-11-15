How did a hacking scandal impact climate science?

Video

Ten years ago, hackers stole thousands of emails from the University of East Anglia's Climate Research Unit. The scandal, known as 'Climategate', rocked the scientific world.

Now, for the first time, all the key players recount the events and what really happened.

The hacked emails resulted in a battle between the scientists and their critics over climate science and data transparency, which led to a media storm, a criminal investigation, multiple inquiries and death threats

Watch the full documentary 'Climategate: Science of a Scandal' on iPlayer here.