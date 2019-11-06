Bloodhound car: Don't blink or you'll miss it!

Video

The Bloodhound car has been developed to break the land speed record of 763mph (1,228km/h). In trials in the Kalahari Desert it has so far recorded a top speed of 501mph. Watch as Bloodhound races down the specially prepared track on Hakskeen Pan, a dried-out lake bed. The camera has been buried in the ground.

Video courtesy of WorkerBee

