Bloodhound car: Don't blink or you'll miss it!
The Bloodhound car has been developed to break the land speed record of 763mph (1,228km/h). In trials in the Kalahari Desert it has so far recorded a top speed of 501mph. Watch as Bloodhound races down the specially prepared track on Hakskeen Pan, a dried-out lake bed. The camera has been buried in the ground.
Read more: Confidence high in British land speed record team
06 Nov 2019
