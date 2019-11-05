Media player
Bloodhound owner's pride in seeing jet car run
The Bloodhound supersonic car has reached its highest speed yet of 491mph (790km/h). Tuesday was the sixth time the arrow-shaped racer had run across Hakskeen Pan in South Africa. It hopes next year to break the land speed record of 763mph. Ian Warhurst, who owns the project, told our correspondent Jonathan Amos what it was like to watch the vehicle race.
05 Nov 2019
