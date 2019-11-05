'Just a shade under 500mph'

Video

The Bloodhound supersonic car has reached its highest speed yet of 491mph (790km/h).

Tuesday was the sixth time the arrow-shaped racer had run across Hakskeen Pan in South Africa.

Each time it goes out, driver Andy Green pushes the vehicle a little more, gathering the data that will enable him to safely break the sound barrier, and the land speed record of 763mph. He spoke with our correspondent Jonathan Amos after the latest run.

Picture courtesy of Bloodhound LSR and Charlie Sperring