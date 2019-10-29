Media player
British tourist loses foot after shark bite in Australia
A British tourist has had his foot bitten off by a shark in Australia. Another man was also hurt during the attack in the Whitsunday Islands near Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
Read more: Two British men injured in Queensland shark attack
29 Oct 2019
