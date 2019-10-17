Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why a brainless yellow 'blob' that can learn is mystifying scientists
A yellow organism which looks like fungus but acts like an animal has gone on display at the Paris Zoological Park.
The slim mould - Physarum polycephalum - has almost 720 sexes and has been described as one of "nature's mysteries" by scientists.
It can heal itself in two minutes if cut in half, and detect and digest food despite not having eyes, a mouth or a stomach.
-
17 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-50081057/why-a-brainless-yellow-blob-that-can-learn-is-mystifying-scientistsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window