The mysterious brainless 'blob' that can learn and eat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why a brainless yellow 'blob' that can learn is mystifying scientists

A yellow organism which looks like fungus but acts like an animal has gone on display at the Paris Zoological Park.

The slim mould - Physarum polycephalum - has almost 720 sexes and has been described as one of "nature's mysteries" by scientists.

It can heal itself in two minutes if cut in half, and detect and digest food despite not having eyes, a mouth or a stomach.

  • 17 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Could bug burgers help save the planet?