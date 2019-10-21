Black hole scientist bounces back from trolling

Media player
Black hole scientist Dr Katie Bouman on trolling and teamwork
Scientist Dr Katie Bouman, 29, was a key leader on the team that captured the first ever image of a black hole earlier this year.
The celebratory image she posted online ended up on the receiving end of misogynistic trolling - but her team rallied round to support her.
A video by Angelica Casas and Lu Yang for BBC 100 Women.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women each year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and use #100Women.
