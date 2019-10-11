The people tackling Ibiza's waste problem

Video

Ibiza generated half a tonne of waste per person this year, which is 14% higher than the rest of Europe.

Part of the problem is that Ibiza thrives on its tourism, and in 2018 more than four million people landed on its beaches - a quarter of these were from the UK.

But campaigners say plastic ends up in the sea and on the beaches which is harmful to the marine environment and endangered species. So, what can be done?

