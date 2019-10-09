Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: Emperor penguin faces an uncertain future
Antarctica's Emperor Penguins could be in real difficulty come the end of the century if the climate warms as expected, say scientists. The birds rear their young on sea-ice, and if this platform is greatly curtailed, as the models project, then it's likely to put the animals' numbers into steep decline. Dr Phil Trathan is the head of conservation biology at the British Antarctic Survey. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
More on this story: Emperor penguin 'needs greater protection'
09 Oct 2019
