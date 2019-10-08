School run pollution test
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Who breathes the most pollution on the school run?

Families from Sheffield took part in a test to see who is exposed to the most pollution on the school run - kids who walk, bike or go by car.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Oct 2019