School run pollution test

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who breathes the most pollution on the school run?
Families from Sheffield took part in a test to see who is exposed to the most pollution on the school run - kids who walk, bike or go by car.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
08 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-49976247/who-breathes-the-most-pollution-on-the-school-runRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window