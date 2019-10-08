Media player
UK Antarctic base restores ozone monitoring
The British Antarctic Survey's (BAS) Halley station is once again able to monitor the ozone "hole".
The base was the location in the 1980s where the deep thinning in the protective stratospheric gas was first detected. BAS currently has to run the station without staff in the winter, which means its Dobson photospectrometer has had to be automated.
And after two years of no data, ozone measurements are once again being acquired.
Dr Jonathan Shanklin, one of the scientists who discovered the hole in the ozone layer, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
08 Oct 2019
