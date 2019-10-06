How do you choose a Nobel Prize winner?

Video

The winners of the 2019 Nobel Prizes are being announced between 7 and 14 October.

Previous winners include Barack Obama, Toni Morrison, Bob Dylan, Marie Curie and Albert Einstein.

The climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough are among the 300 plus nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize - but there are also prizes for Physics, Chemistry, Literature and Medicine/Physiology.

But who was Alfred Nobel? And how do they decide who wins an award?

Video by Matthew Flintoff