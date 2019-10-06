How do you choose a Nobel Prize winner?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How do you choose a Nobel Prize winner?

The winners of the 2019 Nobel Prizes are being announced between 7 and 14 October.

Previous winners include Barack Obama, Toni Morrison, Bob Dylan, Marie Curie and Albert Einstein.

The climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough are among the 300 plus nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize - but there are also prizes for Physics, Chemistry, Literature and Medicine/Physiology.

But who was Alfred Nobel? And how do they decide who wins an award?

Video by Matthew Flintoff

  • 06 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Toni Morrison: A film on a literary legend