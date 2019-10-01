Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bloodhound supersonic car 'clears its throat'
Engineers are preparing the Bloodhound land speed record car ahead of high-speed trials in South Africa. One key final test is the "dry crank". This involves spinning up the jet engine's turbine to the required starting speed where power begins to be generated for the car. The dry crank tells the team that the jet engine and all its ancillary systems are correctly installed.
-
01 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-49891577/bloodhound-supersonic-car-clears-its-throatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window