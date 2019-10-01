Bloodhound trials will test design assumptions

Video

The British-led Bloodhound supersonic car is virtually ready to start its high-speed trials. The vehicle is due to leave its Gloucestershire base in the next fortnight to be air freighted to South Africa's Northern Cape. Bloodhound has been built to break the existing land speed record of 763mph (1,228km/h). Chief engineer Mark Chapman explained the purpose of the upcoming trials on Hakskeen Pan where the car will be taken to about 600mph. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.