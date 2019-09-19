Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Largest Arctic polar expedition ever undertaken'
Germany is going to embed its Polarstern research ship in Arctic sea-ice for a year-long study of the climate. International teams will join the venture. Prof Julienne Stroeve from University College London will be among them. She spoke with Adam Rutherford on BBC Radio 4's Inside Science programme.
Picture courtesy of Stefan Hendricks
-
19 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-49760464/largest-arctic-polar-expedition-ever-undertakenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window