Victor Vescovo reaches deepest part of Arctic Ocean
US adventurer Victor Vescovo has become the first person to visit the deepest points in every ocean. His fifth and final dive in a prototype submersible was made to the bottom of the Arctic's Molloy Trench, some 5.5km (3.4 miles) below the sea surface. The historic dive was conducted on 24 August.
Video courtesy of the Discovery Channel and Atlantic Productions.
Read more: US adventurer reaches deepest points in all oceans
09 Sep 2019
