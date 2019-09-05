Space Pi: Microcomputer pictures Planet Earth
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Space Pi: Microcomputer pictures Planet Earth

UK satellite company SSTL is taking pictures of the planet with the small educational Raspberry Pi computer and camera. This video captures an area of Europe that includes the coasts of France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Denmark is visible to the right. The UK is obscured by heavy cloud cover to the left.

Read more: Raspberry Pi computer looks down on Earth

  • 05 Sep 2019