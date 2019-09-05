Media player
Space Pi: Microcomputer pictures Planet Earth
UK satellite company SSTL is taking pictures of the planet with the small educational Raspberry Pi computer and camera. This video captures an area of Europe that includes the coasts of France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Denmark is visible to the right. The UK is obscured by heavy cloud cover to the left.
Read more: Raspberry Pi computer looks down on Earth
