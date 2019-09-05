Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greenland: 'It's scary to see the ice melting'
Three young Greenlanders witnessing the ice caps melting have expressed worry about the impact that would make on other countries.
Scientists researching the Greenland ice sheet say this summer‘s melting has raised the level of the oceans, adding that the rate of melting is accelerating and will increasingly threaten millions of people living in coastal cities and low-lying areas around the world.
-
05 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-49583801/greenland-it-s-scary-to-see-the-ice-meltingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window