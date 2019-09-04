Greenland's rapidly vanishing glaciers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greenland's rapidly vanishing glaciers

BBC science editor David Shukman went back to the same spot on the Sermilik glacier, in southern Greenland, that he visited in 2004.

The glacier has thinned by 100m in 15 years.

Researchers say they're "astounded" by the acceleration in melting and fear for the future of cities on coasts around the world.

  • 04 Sep 2019
Go to next video: What happens beneath Greenland's ice?