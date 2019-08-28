SpaceX 'Starhopper' makes minute-long jump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

SpaceX 'Starhopper' makes minute-long jump

The American rocket company SpaceX conducted a successful flight of its "Starhopper" testbed on Tuesday. The vehicle lifted 150m into the air, moved sideways and then gently put itself back down onto the ground. Starhopper is part of an effort to develop a new engine that will burn liquid methane in contrast to the kerosene in the firm's current engines.

  • 28 Aug 2019