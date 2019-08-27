Could insects be the perfect pet-food ingredient?

Video

Insect-based foods may be better for pets than prime steak, according to the British Veterinary Association.

Advocates say insect protein provides a more environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional pet food.

Protix, a Dutch firm which claims to have the world’s biggest insect farm, estimates that compared with beef, insect-based foods use 2% of the land and 4% of the water per kilogram of protein.

BBC's Environment and energy analyst Roger Harrabin has been given access inside the farm.