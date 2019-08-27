Could insects be the perfect pet-food ingredient?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could farmed insects be the perfect pet-food ingredient?
Insect-based foods may be better for pets than prime steak, according to the British Veterinary Association.
Advocates say insect protein provides a more environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional pet food.
Protix, a Dutch firm which claims to have the world’s biggest insect farm, estimates that compared with beef, insect-based foods use 2% of the land and 4% of the water per kilogram of protein.
BBC's Environment and energy analyst Roger Harrabin has been given access inside the farm.
27 Aug 2019
