Why is the Amazon so important?
The fires in the Amazon rainforest have serious implications - not just for people who call the basin home, or for the millions of species of plants and animals that live there.
The Amazon is one of the world's greatest, natural assets when it comes to tackling the problem of climate change.
24 Aug 2019
