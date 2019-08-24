Why is the Amazon rainforest so important?
Amazon Fires: Why the rainforest helps fight climate change

The fires in the Amazon rainforest have serious implications - not just for people who call the basin home; or for the millions of species of plants and animals that live there.

The Amazon rainforest is one of the world's greatest, natural assets when it comes to tackling the problem of climate change.

