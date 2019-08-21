What to do with your old phone

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ready to upgrade? What to do about your old phone
Most people like a phone upgrade but your unwanted devices often contain a wealth of natural materials that the planet is running out of.
As well as metals like gold and platinum, some phones contain tantalum which can be used in medical devices like hearing aids and pace makers.
So what can you do to help save some of those materials?
The BBC's science and environment correspondent Victoria Gill reports.
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-49416384/ready-to-upgrade-what-to-do-about-your-old-phoneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window