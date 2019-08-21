The underground farm in an air raid shelter
Does the future of farming exist beneath city streets?

In a disused air raid shelter under London one company is growing salad crops, but what are the benefits, and drawbacks of vertical farming?

We travelled to Growing Underground in Clapham to meet one of the founders, Richard Ballard.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

