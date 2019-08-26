Learning to 'speak mosquito'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Serenading mosquitoes in hope of stopping malaria spread

Researchers hope to lure the insects away from populated areas or to design devices to catch them.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Aug 2019