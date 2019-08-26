Media player
Could serenading mosquitoes help stop the spread of malaria?
It's a hot evening - often near water - and you hear that familiar mosquito buzz...
That noise is actually a love song for the bug, with both female and male mosquitoes belting out different tones to find mates.
Researchers are trying to learn to "speak mosquito" so they can lure them away from populated areas or design devices to catch and kill them - helping to reduce the spread of malaria and yellow fever.
Our science correspondent Pallab Ghosh reports.
26 Aug 2019
