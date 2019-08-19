Media player
The floating farm for cows
A herd of cows is living on a floating farm in the middle of Europe's busiest port of Rotterdam.
The animals are part of an experiment to produce food more sustainably, and closer to people.
Peter van Wingerden, founder of Beladon, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "No matter how much rain falls, no matter how high sea level goes, we can always produce our life-essential, healthy food."
19 Aug 2019
