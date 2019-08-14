Why is there plastic in Arctic snow?

Video

A team of German-Swiss researchers has found that microscopic particles of plastic are falling out of the sky with snow in the Arctic.

Researchers collected snow samples from the Svalbard islands using a low-tech method - a dessert spoon and a flask. They found more than 10,000 of them per litre of melted snow.

The BBC's environment analyst Roger Harrabin has been looking in to what causes it.

