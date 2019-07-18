Huge sand dune to protect major UK gas terminal

Media player
Huge sand dune designed to prevent major gas terminal falling into sea
In a UK first, 10,000 cubic metres of sand is being pumped every hour to create a 6km (3.7 mile) sand barrier to prevent Bacton gas terminal, which supplies a third of the UK’s gas, from tumbling over the edge of a cliff into the sea.
It's hoped it will also save the coastline, as well as the villages nearby.
18 Jul 2019
