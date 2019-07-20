The final 13 minutes before the Moon landing

Video

The minutes before landing were tense, as fuel ran low and connections frequently dropped out between the lunar module, Eagle, and mission control. Relive the tense moments as Neil Armstrong manually piloted Eagle towards the surface of the Moon.

Join us on Saturday 20 July at 18:45 GMT (19:45 BST) as we count down the final 13-minute descent and experience a new perspective on the people who took us to the Moon.