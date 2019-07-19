Media player
How Iceland helped astronauts reach the Moon
It is 50 years since the Apollo 11 astronauts landed on the Moon but few people realise the role played by Iceland in helping get them there.
In the early 1960s Nasa scientists searched the world to find a training landscape that resembled the Moon and decided the lunar landscape was strikingly similar to the lava desert just outside Húsavík, a quiet fishing community on Iceland’s northern coast.
BBC Travel Show's Cat Moh went to find out more.
19 Jul 2019
