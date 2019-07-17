Four times round the Earth?
Plastic pollution: Could a year's waste circle the Earth four times?

So much plastic is thrown away every year that it could circle the Earth four times.

This claim is commonly made on environmental websites - but is it true?

BBC Reality Check investigates.

  • 17 Jul 2019