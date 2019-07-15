Being Neil Armstrong's son

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Neil Armstrong's son talks about the Moon landing
The son and granddaughter of the first ever man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, talk about his legacy, their memories of him, and about the astronaut's concerns for 'fragile' planet Earth.
The Apollo 11 mission made the first ever moon landing in July 1969.
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-48983549/neil-armstrong-s-son-talks-about-the-moon-landingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window