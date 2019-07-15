Being Neil Armstrong's son
The son and granddaughter of the first ever man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, talk about his legacy, their memories of him, and about the astronaut's concerns for 'fragile' planet Earth.

The Apollo 11 mission made the first ever moon landing in July 1969.

