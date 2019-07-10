'Climategate': When sceptics tricked the public

Video

It's almost 10 years since hackers stole thousands of emails and other documents from the University of East Anglia's Climatic Research Unit.

The scandal, known as "Climategate", rocked the scientific world.

Sceptics picked up on a small number of emails that seemed to suggest scientists had been deliberately manipulating data to exaggerate evidence of climate change.

It wasn't true, but what followed is thought to have shaped public opinion and could possibly have influenced the UN climate agreement that year.

Kayleen Devlin reports for Newsnight on how battle lines and public opinions have changed since then.

